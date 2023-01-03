Pops Mart Acquires Mallard Oil C-Stores

Pops Mart Fuels continues its acquisition growth strategy with Mallard Oil's six convenience stores in Eastern North Carolina.

On Dec. 22, 2022, Pops Mart Fuels LLC acquired six convenience stores with fuel located in Eastern North Carolina from Mallard Oil Co.

“Mallard Oil, which operates a much larger LP business in Kinston, N.C., was looking to divest the company of its convenience store assets. We were pleased to sell to a professional group like Pops Mart, who has retained all our convenience store personnel,” stated John McNairy, chairman, Mallard Oil.

“The acquisition of six Mallard Oil convenience stores takes us into Eastern North Carolina where we see further acquisition opportunities,” said Pops Mart CEO Don Draughon.

Pops Mart Fuels LLC is a Columbia, S.C.-based convenience store chain operating 39 Shell, BP, Exxon and 76 brand locations and seven fuel supply dealer locations. These stores are located in and around the Columbia, S.C., area and stretch both north and south about 120 miles each way.