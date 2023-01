Newly released Twizzlers Gummies from the Hershey Co. are a new twist to an all-time favorite. The new candy comes with a variety of colorful, soft and chewy gummy pieces, available in the twisting taste of Peach & Cherry, Grape & Cherry and Lemonade & Cherry. Twizzlers Gummies are available in a seven-ounce peg bag.

The Hershey Co.

www.thehersheycompany.com