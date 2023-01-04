Stewart’s Shops Holds Monthly Contests

Every month in 2023, Stewart’s will post a new contest where winners can choose between two different prizes.

Stewart’s Shops announced that it will be holding 12 Months of “Make Your Own Prize” Contests throughout 2023. Every month this year, Stewart’s will be posting a new contest, giving customers the opportunity to win an amazing prize.

Contest winners can choose between receiving either a free year’s worth of Stewart’s coffee or a year’s worth of Stewart’s ice cream. And come December, there will be a chance to win a grand prize.

Contest prizes will be provided in the form of Stewart’s gift certificates. Winners who select a year’s worth of ice cream will receive 52 half gallon ice cream certificates, and winners who select a year’s worth of coffee will receive 180 12-ounce coffee certificates and a $280 Stewart’s My Money Card.

Each contest will be posted the first Friday of every month, which means Stewart’s will be kicking things off this Friday, Jan. 6. Contests will be posted on Stewart’s blog and will be shared on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.