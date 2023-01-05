Café Valley Bakery Acquires Freed’s Bakery

Along with the acquisition of Freed’s Bakery, Café Valley plans to do a major relaunch of mini iced cupcakes.

Café Valley Bakery has acquired all of the assets of Freed’s Bakery. Located in Manchester, N.H., Freed’s Bakery is one of the largest iced mini cupcake manufacturers in North America and provides its customers with both everyday and seasonal mini iced cupcakes.

Freed’s is known for its variety of vanilla and chocolate 12-count and 24-count cupcakes topped with fun, innovative icing colors and designs. The company continuously evolves its seasonal and core everyday offerings to match the ever-changing needs of consumers, and the market, while keeping quality at the forefront of its values.

“This is an exciting time to be a leader in the bakery business. The acquisition of Freed’s is a key step that expands our leadership position in thaw-and-sell baked goods. Our everyday and seasonally targeted range of iced mini cupcakes offers an indulgent, snack-sized treat ideal for special events and gatherings,” said CEO of Cafe Valley Brian Owens. “Iced mini cupcakes are a perfect complement to our core business of cakes, muffins, coffee cake bites and croissants and will provide a key growth area for our retail and foodservice partners. We are incredibly excited to be able to better serve our customers with this acquisition.”

“This opportunity offers tremendous growth opportunities for both Café Valley and our partners. We are known for our intense customer focus, and mini iced cupcakes will give us an additional avenue to support our loyal partners,” said Gary Coyle, vice president of in-store bakery, Café Valley.

Founded in 1986, Café Valley produces bakery products for in-store bakeries, club stores, foodservice and convenience stores throughout North America. With two production facilities in Phoenix and Marion, Ind., Café Valley products are available to customers throughout North America.