EG America Launches BOGO Coffee Deal Wednesdays

Customers who purchase a coffee from EG's c-stores on Wednesdays will get a second one for free starting in January.

EG America announced its “Share the Warmth Wednesday” promotion where, starting in January, guests who purchase any size coffee on Wednesdays will get a second one free of charge. This hopefully encourages guests to share their daily coffee with family, friends, coworkers and loved ones, spreading the love through the colder months.

Share the Warmth Wednesday runs from Jan. 4 through Feb. 22 at all Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N’ Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill stores.

“During Share the Warmth Wednesdays our guests can share their love of Farmhouse Blend coffee with friends, family and colleagues,” said Greg Lorance, director of dispensed beverages at EG America. “What better way to start the new year than to treat a friend to a free cup of Farmhouse Blend coffee?”

Founded in 2001 by the Issa family, United Kingdom-based EG Group is a convenience retailer which has established partnerships with global brands. EG Group currently employs in excess of 50,000 colleagues working in more than 6,300 sites across the globe.