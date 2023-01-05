Love’s Offers Interstate-Branded Batteries

Interstate-branded batteries are available at more than 430 Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations for the next five years.

Love’s Travel Stops signed a supply agreement with Interstate Batteries that offers Interstate-branded batteries exclusively to Love’s customers out of the big three over-the-road travel stops for the next five years.

“We’re excited to announce that customers will be able to purchase the No. 1 replacement battery brand for commercial and heavy-duty trucks in the U.S. exclusively at Love’s out of the big three over-the-road travel stops,” said Gary Price, executive vice president of total truck care solutions for Love’s. “It furthers our commitment of being the No. 1 stop for professional drivers for fuel, maintenance services, amenities and products that get them back on the road quickly.”

Interstate-branded batteries are available at more than 430 Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations, and the lineup includes Group 31 AGM, Deep Cycle and Starting batteries.

“Having partnered with Love’s for more than 10 years, we are excited to lock in a long-term agreement that continues to bring the Interstate brand to Love’s customers,” said Lain Hancock, chief operating officer for Interstate Batteries. “This partnership will continue to unlock promising growth for both Love’s and Interstate.

Love’s Travel Stops has 600 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family owned and operated and employs more than 38,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has over 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.