R.H. Foster Acquires Leadbetter’s Stores

R.H. Foster Energy recently bought six convenience stores from Leadbetter’s in the Greater Bangor region in Maine, according to WABI5. These include Stillwater Avenue, Broadway and Outer Hammond Street in Bangor, Maine; Wilson Street in Brewer, Maine; Main Road in Holden, Maine; and Main Street in Bucksport, Maine.

“R. H. Foster was founded in Machias, Maine, but our family has called the Bangor region home for over 30 years, and to expand our footprint in this region is very special. We have had a long-standing relationship and partnership with Jeff, Tim and Scott Leadbetter and we are honored that they sold these sites to our family company,” said Katie Foster, executive manager at R.H. Foster Energy, according to WABI5.

“My father Ted Leadbetter and I opened the Hammond Street location nearly 30 years ago,” said Jeff Leadbetter, according to WABI5. “Over the years we have added locations and family members to our portfolio, and we have worked very hard to operate our sites and take care of our employees. We are excited to enjoy retirement and to take on new projects.”

While these sites are in transition to the Freshies brand, they will continue to operate normally.

Originated in 2004, Hampden, Maine-based R. H. Foster’s Freshies brand focuses on fresh food and healthier options. It offers a variety of pizzas, including breakfast pizzas, as well as sandwiches, wraps, salads, breakfast items, pastries and more.

Leadbetter’s Super Stop operates Shell gas stations and four car washes. The stores also operate as local delis.