Limited-Edition All-Female M&M’S Packs

This month M&M’S will release its first-ever packs spotlighting dynamic female M&M’S characters. The all-female packs celebrate women everywhere who are flipping the status quo. The limited-edition product will feature Purple, Brown and Green on inspirational packaging, plus be the first united representation of the female trio spokescandies. These debut M&M’S packs come as the next chapter for Mars’ newest M&M’S character, Purple, featuring her not only on packaging, but in packaging as well, alongside green and brown candies.

Mars Inc.

www.mars.com