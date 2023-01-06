Nacho-Flavored Chickpea Tortilla Chips

Hippeas launched a new far-out Chickpea Tortilla Chip flavor: Nacho Vibes. This consumer-requested flavor has the crunch and taste of mainstream nacho-flavored tortilla chips but was developed with the better-for-you attributes Hippeas is known for. The chips are vegan/dairy free, certified gluten free and non-GMO.

The new addition rounds out the other Chickpea Tortilla Chip offerings including Straight Up Sea Salt, Rockin’ Ranch and Sea Salt & Lime. Hippeas Nacho Vibes Tortilla Chips are made from chickpeas, with three grams of protein and three grams of fiber per one-ounce serving.

Hippeas

www.HIPPEAS.com