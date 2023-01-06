Podcast: 2023 Social Media Awards

CStore Decisions Executive Editor Erin Del Conte and Seth Bridges, founder of Rival IQ, discuss the 2023 Social Media Awards. For the third year in a row, Kwik Trip claimed the top spot as the overall winner across platforms. Listen for more on which chains took first and second place on the various platforms. New this year, the social media awards include TikTok, in addition to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Bridges details what this year’s winners did well, and the trends ahead for social media in 2023. Hint: C-store retailers should consider joining TikTok, if they’re not already active on the popular platform.

This podcast is sponsored by Hunt Brothers Pizza.