Stewart’s Shops Kicks Off ‘Make Your Own Prize’ Contests

Stewart’s Shops’ 12 Months of “Make Your Own Prize” Contests has officially begun, where every month, Stewart’s Shops will be posting a new contest where customers can make their own prize, choosing between a year’s worth of free Stewart’s coffee or ice cream.

For January’s contest, Stewart’s Shops is asking customers to create their very own Stewart’s meme. Tips to keep in mind when creating a meme include:

All work should be original and relate to Stewart’s Shops.

For sizing, a 1-to-1 aspect ratio is ideal, or 1080 by 1080 pixels.

Memes should be saved as a .jpg or png.

To enter the contest, customers should fill out the form on the company’s website and attach their Stewart’s meme. Entries will be accepted through Jan. 20, and the winner will be selected before the end of the month.

Stewart’s employees and their immediate family members are not eligible to win.

Contest prizes will be provided in the form of Stewart’s gift certificates. Winners who select a year’s worth of ice cream will receive 52 half-gallon ice cream certificates, and winners who select a year’s worth of coffee will receive 180 12-ounce coffee certificates and a $280 Stewart’s My Money Card.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates shops across New York and southern Vermont. The rich, 75-year history and success stems from the vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.