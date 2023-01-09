Cream-Filled Sandwich Cookies

HighKey’s new Sandwich Cookies are the newest addition to the brand’s snack portfolio. They are a mouthwatering combination of light and creamy filling between two crunchy chocolate cookies. This no-sugar treat combines rich cocoa flavors and sweet vanilla-flavored cream. HighKey’s new Sandwich Cookies are gluten free, soy free and keto friendly.

Each shareable sleeve contains 10 conveniently packaged cookies, making them perfect for work, school or taking on a family road trip. Sandwich Cookies have a suggested retail price of $4.99. They will be available for purchase on Amazon in a three-pack and will roll out in select retailers in 2023.

