Foxtrot to Open New Virginia Location

The Arlington, Va., Foxtrot c-store location will open to the public on Jan. 13 with a celebration featuring live music, food and more.

Foxtrot has announced that its new Arlington, Va., location will officially open to the public on Jan. 13. The store, which is in the Rosslyn neighborhood, located at 1771 Pierce St., will also host an opening celebration on Jan. 13 featuring live music, Foxtrot swag, food and drinks from 4-7 p.m. Store visitors who download and use the Foxtrot App opening week will receive a gift while supplies last.

Foxtrot offers its signature all-day café experience, complete with thoughtfully sourced coffee, seasonal café drinks, fresh smoothies, breakfast tacos, chef-prepared salads and bowls, and grab-and-go meals for lunch and dinner. The store also contains everything from local craft beers and fine wines hand-selected by an in-house sommelier to everyday essentials. All of its offerings are available to enjoy in-store, for pickup and with on-demand delivery through the brand’s proprietary app.

The Arlington, Va., location will sit at 4,077 square feet and feature the biggest product assortment Foxtrot has available. The space was developed by Foxtrot’s in-house design team in partnership with Studio Saint as an interior designer.

Since opening its doors in Washington, D.C. in 2021, Foxtrot has continued to serve as a fun neighborhood destination where locals and visitors can gather and celebrate local makers. Foxtrot currently features a variety of local brands, including Nightingale ice cream, Ceremony Coffee, Anchor Beer, Little Sesame hummus and more.

Foxtrot currently carries more than 150 products from over 50 local makers and will continue to add new brands to its shelves. Even beyond placement on store shelves, Foxtrot is committed to showcasing up-and-coming brands, small makers and independent entrepreneurs through its Up & Comers awards — an annual program designed to catalyze the growth and success of small businesses.

Foxtrot’s latest additions join the brand’s five other DMV-area locations. The brand currently has 23 locations across Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Dallas, with plans to continue expansion in both existing and new markets this fall.

Foxtrot is an all-day café, corner store and delivery market that marries a culinary experience with neighborhood retail.