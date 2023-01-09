Strawberry Sparkling Water

Clearly Canadian released its first new flavor launch in nearly four years — Summer Strawberry. The flavor made its limited-time-offer debut in the summer of 2022, and after overwhelming demand, the brand decided to make the flavor a permanent addition to its premium lineup. Only 80 calories a bottle, the beverage has an all-natural strawberry flavor. Like the brand’s other flavors, Summer Strawberry is a sparking water beverage sourced from Canada’s springs. It has a suggested retail price of $2.69 per 11-ounce glass bottle. It’s available nationwide starting this month.

The Clearly Food & Beverage Co. Ltd

www.clearlycanadian.com