Take the HR Benchmarking Survey and Win a $25 Gift Card

CStore Decisions is calling on c-store retailers to provide input on human resources practices to help inform our 15th annual HR Benchmarking Survey.

CStore Decisions and Humetrics are embarking on our 15th annual Human Resources (HR) Benchmarking Survey, and we’re calling on c-store retailers to provide insights to help us provide a comprehensive picture of the recruiting, hiring and retention strategies c-store retailers are using today.

The survey also helps determine the latest trends in labor management, including pay scale for frontline, hourly employees and managers, allowing hiring managers to understand exactly how their compensation packages stack up with others in the industry.

The first 50 c-store retailer participants, who qualify and respond to all the survey questions, will receive a $25 gift card for sharing their insights on human resources practices.

The deadline for taking the survey is March 1, 2023.

The survey takes about 15 minutes to complete, and the anonymous results will be published in the April issue of CStore Decisions.

Take the Survey Here!