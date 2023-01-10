ACE Announces Annual Fly-in Summit

The Fly-in Summit will take place Mar. 29 and 30 on Capitol Hill and at the YOTEL Washington hotel.

The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) announced its 12th annual Washington Fly-in and Government Affairs Summit. The event will take place Mar. 29-30, 2023.

After a hiatus brought on by COVID-19-related restrictions and protocols on Capitol Hill, ACE is eager to bring back one of the industry’s longest-running and successful fly-ins for biofuels advocates.

“We encourage ethanol supporters to mark their calendars for the ACE fly-in Mar. 29-30,” said Brian Jennings, ACE CEO. “Nearly 100 new members of Congress recently took their oaths of office, and it is up to us to make sure they understand the importance and value of a strong U.S. ethanol industry.”

For more than a decade, nearly 300 unique individuals representing 30 states have participated in ACE fly-ins, meeting with members of Congress and top administration officials. Past participants include ethanol company investors and management, corn farmers, scientists, fuel marketers, and gas station owners.

“In ACE’s 12 years of hosting D.C. fly-ins, the most successful ones strike a balance between Hill visits with our champions and those with members of Congress who may be new, opponents of our policy priorities or live outside the Corn Belt,” said Katie Muckenhirn, vice president of Government Affairs. “Members of Congress and their staff hear from lobbyists and association staff regularly, but a deeply personal perspective of how the ethanol industry has directly benefitted a participant may help them view a topic with fresh eyes. We’re looking forward to bringing advocates back to D.C. because certain aspects of face-to-face interactions can’t be replicated in a virtual setting.”

The 2023 ACE fly-in priorities will include pushing Congress to enact bipartisan legislation to allow nationwide and permanent E15 market access, supporting technology-neutral clean fuel policy which recognizes farmers’ and ethanol producers’ contribution to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and promoting the Next Generation Fuels Act — priorities which are designed to boost ethanol demand.

Other important topics such as the Farm Bill, ensuring the Renewable Fuel Standard is getting back on track, and implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act will also receive key attention during the ACE fly-in.

The meetings will take place on Capitol Hill and at the YOTEL Washington hotel (formerly the Liaison).

The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) is powered by people who have built an innovative industry that sustainably delivers clean fuel and valuable food for a growing world.