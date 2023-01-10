ARKO’s Chief Financial Officer to Retire

ARKO Corp. has announced that Chief Financial Officer Don Bassell will retire by the end of 2023 after 42 years in the industry. Bassell is expected to remain as chief financial officer until his successor is in place and remain with the company until approximately April 2024 to assist with the transition process and ensure the continuity of operations. The company plans to promptly commence a process to identify a successor, considering both internal and external candidates.

“In 16 years with the company, Don has been a tireless leader and seasoned partner who helped ARKO grow, scale and innovate from a regional leader into one of the largest convenience store operators in the country,” said Arie Kotler, ARKO’s chairman, president and CEO. “As a leader, he has built a world-class finance department with a deep bench of talent, while helping guide the company through over 20 acquisitions. As a colleague, his deep knowledge of the industry has made him a trusted advisor to the team and mentor to innumerable employees.”

“It has been an honor to work alongside our dynamic executive team and employees to grow the company into the leader it is today through many significant milestones, from transformative growth to inclusion on the Fortune 500 list,” said Bassell. “Building an outstanding team has always been my priority, and I am confident that we’ll have a smooth transition as the company plans to deliver growth and excellent results over many years to come.”

ARKO Corp. is a fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments LLC and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the U.S. Based in Richmond, Va., its highly recognizable family of community brands offers prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages and multiple popular quick-service restaurant brands.