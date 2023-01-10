Dual-Sided Sweet and Tart Gummies

The SweeTARTS brand released its newest innovation — Gummies Fruity Splitz. Each piece is a single fruit-flavored, poppable and mouthwatering gummy that “splits” into two sides to give consumers the best of both worlds: a sweet side and a tangy tart one with a soft bouncy gummy texture. Each pack features six flavors: Blue Punch, Cherry, Grape, Orange, Lemon and Green Apple.

The candy comes in a three-ounce Share Pack for a suggested retail price (SRP) of $1.79, a three-ounce Peg for an SRP of $1.79, a five-ounce Peg for an SRP of $2.99, and a nine-ounce SUB for an SRP of $3.49.

Ferrara Candy Co.

www.ferrarausa.com