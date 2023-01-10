Sheetz Promotes New Executive Vice President of People & Culture

Sheetz announced the promotion of Stephanie Doliveira to executive vice president of people & culture. Doliveira, who has been with Sheetz for nearly 22 years, was previously the vice president of human resources for the company.

“For the last 70 years, our organization’s success has been driven directly by our people,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. “Each and every day, Stephanie has helped us to create a workplace where employees feel valued and appreciated. As a leader, she has been instrumental in keeping the entire human resources team focused on fostering a culture that truly makes Sheetz a great place to work. Her contributions have made an impact on every single Sheetz employee and I could not be more excited for her as she transitions into this new role.”

Doliveira will lead strategic planning and execution of all employee-related initiatives for over 24,000 employees at Sheetz. This will include succession planning, talent management, benefits and compensation, employee relations, and more.

Doliveira began her career with Sheetz as a human resources manager for CLI transport. She has also served as a manager of employee communications and co-leader of the brand department before being named vice president of human resources in 2008.

Over the past several years, Doliveira has guided her team and led the transformation of Sheetz’s human resource department into one that is focused on the growth and well-being of Sheetz’s employees. She has helped drive the development of Sheetz’s core company values, led major investments in leadership development, employee benefits and employee recognition, and most recently supported Sheetz’s employees through the global pandemic.

