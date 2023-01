The Hershey Co. recently released a new flavor of its Ice Breakers Ice Cubes brand: Ice Breakers Ice Cubes Mint Crystal Gum. The Mint Crystal Gum flavor is a refreshing, sweeter minty taste. Ice Breakers Ice Cubes Mint Crystal Gum is currently available in a 3.24-ounce bottle pack.

