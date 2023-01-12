7-Eleven Canada Launches Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich

The plant-based breakfast sandwich featuring Violife cheese can be picked up in-store at more than 550 7-Eleven Canada c-stores.

7-Eleven Canada has partnered with Violife to launch the chain’s first fully plant-based breakfast sandwich available at 7-Eleven locations across Canada. The new sandwich is part of 7-Eleven’s “Healthy To-Go” campaign and features Violife Cheddar Style Slices along with JUST Egg Folded and Impossibleä Sausage made from plants on an English muffin.

“Partnering with 7-Eleven Canada and other delicious plant-based brands to bring Canada this first-of-its-kind breakfast sandwich is an exciting milestone for Violife. As more Canadians are looking for tasty, dairy-free and plant-based options, Violife and 7-Eleven are bringing a convenient solution for the busy morning commute,” said Meryem Leyoussi, brand manager of Violife Canada. “Our deliciously melty cheddar style slices have always been a fan favorite since they’re the perfect option for vegan, dairy-free, flexitarians or plant-curious consumers. And now they can easily get their hands on some for their morning breakfast routines this winter.”

Great for busy mornings or breakfast anytime, the plant-based breakfast sandwich can be picked up in-store at more than 550 locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario or delivered until Feb. 28. The sandwiches are freshly prepared in local kitchens and delivered daily to 7-Eleven stores. The sandwich retails for $5.75 CAD.

Since the 1990s, Violife has been dedicated to making 100% vegan, non-dairy and non-GMO foods.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.