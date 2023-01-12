EG Group Raises Funds for Veterans

EG Group raised over $600,000 in its month-long Disabled American Veterans fundraiser to help support veterans in need.

EG Group raised $647,000 in this year’s fundraiser with Disabled American Veterans (DAV), surpassing previous years in money raised. Throughout the month of November, guests were encouraged to donate any amount of their choosing when they visited any of EG Group’s 1,700-plus convenience stores, including Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N’ Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Shop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill.

On Dec. 20, members of EG America leadership presented a check to Coleman Yee, DAV’s third junior vice commander and marine veteran, in a ceremony at EG America headquarters. Attending from EG America were acting President Caroline Taitelbaum, Director of Talent Acquisition and member of the EG Military Affinity Group Kieran Carr, Director of Corporate Services Dan McNally and Vice President of Operations Services Josh Bradstreet.

EG Group employs many former military personnel nationally, including McNally and Bradstreet, both of whom are veterans, having served in the Air Force and Marines, respectively.

“We are very proud of the tremendous efforts of our store team members, which resulted in raising a record amount of money for the DAV,” said Bradstreet. “The funds raised will make a positive impact on the critical services that the DAV offers to vets every day.

Founded in 2001 by the Issa Family, United Kingdom-based EG Group is a petrol forecourt retail convenience operator which has established partnerships with global brands. EG Group currently employs about 50,000 colleagues working in more than 6,200 sites across the globe.