7-Eleven Opens First Store in Israel

7-Eleven has opened its first c-store in Israel. Located in Tel Aviv at the Dizengoff Center Mall, the store will serve the country’s second largest city and largest metropolitan area.

The single-story Tel Aviv store will feature 7-Eleven’s signature retail environment and serve a variety of internationally popular products and beverages. Some of the products include bean-to-cup coffee, Slurpee drinks and Big Gulp drinks, as well as local delicacies created to appeal to the surrounding neighborhood.

Customers can enjoy a wide selection of fresh kosher foods developed specifically for Israeli taste preferences. Offerings include fresh sandwiches, traditional salads, legume salads and sausages with locally sourced sauces and toppings. The store will also feature a variety of local hot food products such as Zaatar Pita, Kube and Fatayer.

Tel Aviv, the technological and economic nexus of Israel, has a steadily growing millennial and Gen Z population. It is the country’s bustling financial and innovation hub and home to “Silicon Wadi,” the region in Israel that serves as a global center for advanced technology.

“With its thriving economy and growing population, Israel offers an excellent environment for 7–Eleven’s first retail venture in the region,” said Ken Wakabayashi, 7-Eleven international Co-CEO. “Our entrance into the country brings Israeli customers a one-stop-shop solution with quality fresh food and convenience needs via a store format not currently prevalent in the market. We are excited to provide citizens and tourists alike with world-class convenience.”

7-Eleven’s entrance to Israel accompanies the signing of a 20-year master franchise agreement last year between 7IN and Electra Consumer Products Ltd. to develop and operate 7-Eleven stores in Israel. Under its agreement with 7IN, Electra Consumer Products intends to expand 7-Eleven stores over the next five to six years throughout Israel, starting with the Tel Aviv metropolitan area.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.