Foxtrot Partners With Zach LaVine to Launch Gummy Mix

Foxtrot partnered with Basketball All-Star and Investor Zach LaVine to launch the Zach LaVine Slam Dunk Gummy Mix. The new gummy mix will be available for purchase both in-store and online through the Foxtrot app beginning Jan. 17 and is unique to Foxtrot’s fifteen Chicago locations and will be available only while supplies last.

Zach LaVine Slam Dunk Gummy Mix brings an all-new mix to Foxtrot’s beloved original gummy line. Expertly curated by LaVine to be devoured by Foxtrot candy-heads, it’s a bountiful of chewy, fruity, addictive delights. Fans can double down on their sweet tooth and receive a signed bag by becoming a member on the Foxtrot app and ordering online for delivery. Don’t get boxed out; a limited supply is available. Before customers place an order, they can peruse some of LaVine’s Foxtrot favs online starting Jan. 17: from Downstate Donuts’ Sweet Potato Donut Tots to Jeni’s Ice Cream Brambleberry Crisp, his selections are perfect pairings to his original mix.

“We’re so excited to partner with Zach LaVine, one of our most loyal gummy customers,” said Michael LaVitola, CEO of Foxtrot. “We’ve loved bringing his mix to life and can’t wait for our customers to try them.”

“Foxtrot gummies are hands-down one of my favorite snacks in Chicago,” said LaVine. “I can’t wait to share my own mix with fellow Foxtrot gummy lovers.”

Foxtrot is an all-day café, corner store and delivery market that marries a culinary experience with neighborhood retail. There are currently 18 Foxtrot locations.