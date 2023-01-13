Global Partners Raises Money for Families in Need

Global Partners has donated $2 million to provide heating oil for those in need. The donation was directed to seven states in the Northeast and distributed to local nonprofit entities serving low-income households.

$1.3 million was evenly split between Massachusetts and New York. An additional $700,000 was split between Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont. Overall, the $2 million donation will provide heating fuel to warm an estimated 4,000 households in the Northeast this winter.

“Global has an annual and long-standing program of making heating oil donations to local housing authorities and other nonprofit partners in more than 15 communities where Global has terminals. This year, recognizing an additional need in the community, we expanded the program into a multimillion dollar support effort,” said Eric Slifka, president and CEO of Global Partners.

In the winter of 2020-2021, about 5.3 million U.S. households relied on heating oil; 82% of those were located in the Northeast. Supply is tight due to international conditions, including, but not limited to, the war in Ukraine. This has made the region more reliant on overseas imports, some of which come from Europe and which have shrunk due to a decrease in Russian gas supply and an increase in European heating oil demand.

Global officials believe that, even with supply constraints, there is enough supply in the market to serve the historical Northeast demand throughout the winter. The company has reached out to officials to share recommendations on how government, utilities and the private sector can get through this period.

“This year, we are facing the highest energy prices we have ever faced, including prices for home heating oil,” said Joe Diamond, executive director, Massachusetts Association for Community Action. “This is a crisis that can only be met through a joint effort, a collaboration of government, nonprofits and the private sector. Global’s donation will be instrumental in allowing our dedicated fuel assistance teams to target and deploy public and private resources to meet the emergency needs of households across the state during what is turning out to be a very tough New England winter. We are grateful for Global’s leadership and generosity.

Centered in the Northeast, Global is a third-generation, family-founded business with operations throughout the United States. Global is committed to strategic growth and to supporting the communities where it works.