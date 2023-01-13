TravelCenters of America to Expand 2022 Franchise Growth

TravelCenters of America (TA) recently signed 30 new franchise agreements in 2022, which allowed the company to reach its annual goal. According to TA, its main focus is franchising for accelerated network growth and continuing to see year over year franchise signing growth. TA also opened three new franchised sites and plans to open 20 franchised locations in 2023.

“The success of TA’s franchise and acquisition programs is a critical component of our strategic plan, and over time will add well located facilities to better serve our guests across the country,” said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA.

Along with the opening of the three travel centers, the company acquired seven existing travel centers, with six being truck maintenance facilities that started operating as TA or Petro locations in 2022. TA then acquired three standalone truck service facilities, which also began operating as TA Truck Service in 2022.

“I am excited by meeting our 2022 target for growth in franchise sites and excited to see our new franchise partners flag their travel centers with the TA and Petro brands,” said Pertchik. “Our franchise and acquisition programs, along with our success in implementing other parts of our turnaround plan, and focus on our strategic plan, are a continued sign of the success of our efforts to improve our business.”

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, TA has more than 18,000 team members and serves guests at 275 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests.