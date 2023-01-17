7-Eleven Launches Vitaminwater Zero Sugar LOOK Slurpee

The slurpee is available now at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores for a limited time only.

7-Eleven has released Vitaminwater Zero Sugar LOOK slurpee, the newest addition to its slurpee drink lineup. The Vitaminwater Zero, Sugar LOOK slurpee, is a blend of blueberry and hibiscus flavors. The sugar-free drink is available now at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores for a limited time only.

“Our customers are always looking to us to deliver unique and innovative products, and we love blending our beloved proprietary beverages with popular national brands,” said 7-Eleven Director of Proprietary Beverages Ben Boulden. “Even in the chilly temperatures, this sugar-free Slurpee drink — served at a frosty 28 degrees — makes for a tasty, wintry treat sure to delight tastebuds.”

This Slurpee drink — boasting a bright purple hue — is perfect for those who prefer a sugar-free option but also want to satisfy their sweet tooth. Customers can keep it “cool” this winter with the Vitaminwater Zero Sugar LOOK Slurpee or sip on a variety of classic slurpee drink flavors such as Coca-Cola and Cherry.

To make things even sweeter, customers can enjoy a small Slurpee drink for just $1 for a limited time only. 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members can also redeem points for free snacks and goodies — and unlock exclusive deals on their favorite products like the Fruit Blend Fruit Cup, the Strawberry-Blueberry Parfait and other selections.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.