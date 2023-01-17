NACS and NielsenIQ Release New Industry Report

The report provides data, trends and analysis from c-stores in 35 countries in North America, Europe and more.

The National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) and NielsenIQ released their third global convenience retailing industry report providing industry-leading data, macro trends and analysis for 35 countries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Central and South America. The expanded Q3 report includes the addition of measurements from Central and South America, as well as category-specific analysis across the tobacco category.

Highlights of the report’s findings include:

All but two countries saw gains in convenience store sales during Q3 2022 versus Q3 2021.

Q3 2022 growth rates for many countries nearly doubled or tripled the rates from Q2 2022.

Inflation continues to be a major issue for stores around the world but is highly regionalized in its overall impact on sales.

There are more than 1 million convenience stores globally. This report uncovers the global issues, opportunities and challenges and contributes to a global understanding of trends impacting individual trade areas for the global convenience store industry.

“The Third-Quarter Global Convenience Store Industry Report is the most comprehensive global report available,” said NACS President and CEO Henry Armour. “This new report provides insights into how different regions of the world are impacted by broad economic trends and which categories are driving growth.”

“The last two years have seen unprecedented disruptions across the global retail and consumer products industries,” said Jamie Clarke, head of North American retail at NielsenIQ. “To help convenience store retailers globally, I am thrilled to add category-specific analysis to the report moving forward. This new in-depth analysis leans into the data to uncover insights and understand what is shifting and how things are changing in the convenience industry.

The global trade association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing, NACS advances the role of convenience stores as positive economic, social and philanthropic contributors to the communities they serve and is a trusted adviser to retailer and supplier members from more than 50 countries.

NielsenIQ, a global information services company, delivers the gold standard in consumer and retail measurement, through the most connected, complete and actionable understanding of the evolving global, omnichannel consumer.