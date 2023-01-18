Rutter’s Opens New Location in Maryland

The new site marks the chain’s 84th location in the U.S. and third location in Maryland.

Rutter’s announced the opening of its new location in Maryland, its first new build of 2023. Located in Emmitsburg, Md., at 10201 Taneytown Pike, the brand-new Rutter’s is over 8,200 square feet with 14 auto-fueling positions and five High-Speed diesel fueling lanes. Offering all the amenities that make Rutter’s an industry leader, this new location will be open 24 hours a day and feature Rutter’s food menu, large restrooms, free WIFI and much more.

Customers will have a wide variety of gasoline options to choose from, including Unleaded 15, Flex Fuel, Regular, Mid-grade and Premium gasoline. In addition, the new store will offer Premium Auto Diesel, as well as Kerosene and Off-Road Diesel. For trucks and commercial vehicle customers, there will be dedicated High-Speed pumps with Premium Truck Diesel and in-lane DEF.

Rutter’s full-service convenience store offers a wide variety of fresh and packaged foods and more than 700 beverage options. This location will employ up to 50 people, with new team members starting at $17.50 an hour.

With the opening of this new Rutter’s location, Rutter’s Children’s Charities will be donating $1,000 to The Arc of Frederick County, the Vigilant Hose Co. and Mount St. Mary’s University Food Pantry.

Rutter’s is a privately held chain of convenience stores headquartered in Central Pennsylvania. Rutter’s operates 79 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family-managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company.