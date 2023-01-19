Kum & Go Expands to New Market

Kum & Go opened its first c-store in the Grand Rapids, Mich., area, to be followed by more openings in the next year.

Des Moines, Iowa-based Kum & Go opened the doors to its first store in the Grand Rapids, Mich., market located at 2134 Alpine Ave. NW in Walker, Mich., Jan. 19.

The Walker, Mich., store is the first of several Grand Rapids, Mich.-area Kum & Go locations set to open in the next year. Its second location at 5437 Division Ave. South in Wyoming, Mich., will quickly follow, opening on Thursday, Jan. 26. Two locations in Grandville, Mich., currently under construction, are set to open in the next few months.

A grand opening celebration, including ribbon-cutting ceremony, will take place on Monday, Jan. 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wyoming, Mich., location to celebrate both openings and entry into the market and the chain’s 13th state.

“Opening our first location in Grand Rapids is certainly a highlight to start off 2023,” said Tanner Krause, CEO at Kum & Go. “We’re excited to bring our fresh perspective to the convenience industry to the people of Grand Rapids, both in the jobs we create and the healthier products we offer. The more we’ve learned about Michigan, the more excited we are to invest here. We look forward to connecting with this community for years to come.”

Kum & Go is rooted in its purpose to “Make Days Better,” and focuses on three pillars of excellence: people, philanthropy and planet. It is currently partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Kent County, sponsoring a home build in Grand Rapids’ Baxter Neighborhood. The nine-home community is being built with a focus on energy efficiency and expected to be completed this spring.

Kum & Go’s stores also stand out, thanks to their inviting open-concept designs and brand-new food program, both of which are sure to make a splash in Grand Rapids. The new, fresh, made-to-order food program features stackers and bowls, as well as grab-and-go burritos, available for breakfast, lunch and dinner. All items feature fresh, upscale ingredients including brown rice, flavorful vegetables and premium proteins like brisket and falafel, while also serving up a fun convenience store flair, with toppings such as Corn Nuts and Takis.

“The Kum & Go team is thrilled to be opening our first locations in Grand Rapids,” said Graham McCaleb, district supervisor at Kum & Go. “Grand Rapids quickly felt like home after moving here last summer and I’m excited to be a part of introducing Kum & Go to this thriving community.”

Kum & Go is currently hiring for multiple positions across all Grand Rapids-area stores. They offer full-time and part-time positions starting at $15/hour for store associates and $16.25/hour for food associates. Full-time positions offer a comprehensive benefits package and set schedules with consistent hours.

Grand Rapids is the second of Kum & Go’s new market ventures. The company opened in Salt Lake City late 2022 and will be entering Boise, Idaho, later this year, and Detroit in 2024.

Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain providing a fresh perspective by meeting customers where they are and offering them the choices they deserve. For over 60 years, the company has been dedicated to sharing 10% of all profits back to the communities it serves.