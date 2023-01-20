Circle K Offers Free Coffee for a Taste Test

Circle K announced it is giving customers a free cup of coffee on Jan. 25, so they can tell the difference between barista-brewed and Circle K coffee. To redeem, customers can first personalize their cup of coffee via the self-serve coffee machines and then take their coffee to the register.

“At Circle K, we’re really proud of the coffee we offer our customers and believe it stacks up against the world’s best cups of coffee. So proud, in fact, that we’re giving it away for free for everyone to give it a try,” said David Hall, vice president of global food service at Circle K. “We imagine after trying our coffee, you will love it as much as we do.”

Circle K serves more than 120 million cups of coffee across the U.S. annually. And there is a reason the freshly ground coffee is so popular. Circle K recently invested in installing bean-to-cup self-serve barista-quality coffee machines in its more than 7,000 U.S. stores — and is filling them with only 100% sustainably sourced premium coffee beans. However, despite its focus on delivering great-tasting, high-quality coffee, Circle K realizes people may still have negative preconceptions.

To highlight and challenge these misconceptions, Circle K recently conducted a social experiment that put the taste and quality of its coffee to the test without the bias of the “convenience store coffee” tag coloring guest perceptions. Taking inspiration from blind taste tests, Circle K created a trendy-looking “Kafe” branded coffee truck — the type typically associated with artisan, barista-style coffee vendors — and served up the same coffee available in its U.S. stores to unsuspecting passers-by. Coffee lovers were asked for their taste and quality impressions before the Circle K logo was revealed. The unveiling surprised and delighted, and there was a resounding vote of confidence from guests who unanimously loved the Circle K coffee.

For coffee fans who crave convenience and value as much as their daily caffeine boost, the Circle K Sip & Save monthly beverage subscription is available. At only $5.99 per month, customers get one preferred beverage every day.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 24 countries and territories, with close to 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States. Approximately 122,000 people are employed throughout its network.