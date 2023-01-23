Colonial Oil Industries Acquires Strickland Oil Co.

Colonial Oil Industries has an extensive network providing petroleum, marine and lubricants services throughout the U.S.

Colonial Oil Industries Inc. announced it has acquired Strickland Oil Co. effective Jan. 16, 2023. Strickland Oil has serviced Savannah, Ga., and the surrounding region for 47 years delivering commercial fuel and lubricants as well as operating a card lock location in Pooler, Ga.

“Colonial Oil is excited about this opportunity to add customers in our home market as well as adding new team members to the Colonial family,” said Chris Ingram, vice president at Colonial Oil Industries. “We have grown our commercial fuel and lubricants business substantially in the last three years and feel like we have a great team in place to support continued growth.”

With strategic supply and logistics operations throughout the Southeast, Midwest and East Coast regions, Colonial Oil Industries has an extensive network providing dependable petroleum, marine and lubricants services throughout the U.S. to a vast portfolio of customers.

“For nearly 70 years, Strickland Oil Co. has focused on customer service and quality work,” said Kent Strickland, co-owner at Strickland Oil. “We feel that Colonial Oil is the perfect fit for our customers as it is also a family-run business with the personal service that customers deserve. We would also like to thank our loyal customers and employees for their many years of service and wish everyone a blessed and prosperous future.”

Colonial Oil Industries Inc., a division of Colonial Group Inc. based in Savannah, Ga., is one of the largest independent oil companies in the U.S. For more than 100 years, Colonial Oil Industries has been providing fuel and lubricant supply and distribution services to wholesale, commercial, industrial, retail, marine and card lock customers across 34 states and growing.

Strickland Oil Co. is a wholesale distributor of fuel and other petroleum-based services located in Pooler, Ga.