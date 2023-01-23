GPM Investments Announces Winter Savings

Now through March 29, customers can shop and save on hot beverages, snacks, fuel and more at GPM c-stores.

GPM Investments LLC has announced its latest seasonal promotions, running now through March 29. Available in all stores across the company’s family of community brands, these winter deals help customers save on gas and stay warm with hot beverage deals. In addition, GPM is offering deals to stock up on essentials this season with extra savings for enrolled fas REWARDS members.

This winter, GPM’s “Buy More, Stack More, Save More” benefit continues, enabling enrolled fas REWARDS members in participating states to save on fuel by stacking savings up to $1 per gallon off their next fuel purchase, up to 20 gallons. Customers in Connecticut, Louisiana, Missouri and Wisconsin can continue to stack points which turn into fas BUCKS at their local GPM stores. Fuel discounts vary based on state law.

“As price inflation in grocery continues, we’re thrilled to offer our customers unique ways to save on winter essentials as well as fuel,” said Ruth Ann Lilly, senior vice president of merchandising and marketing at GPM. “Additionally, we know the winter months are prime for hot beverages in the mornings, and we want to offer our enrolled loyalty members a great value on coffee.”

GPM is also offering brand-new hot dispensed beverage deals alongside coffee and food bundles to help customers stay warm through winter. Highlights include:

99 cent any size coffee for enrolled fas REWARDS members

$2.50 for any size coffee and Tornado tortilla with enrolled fas REWARDS card

$2.50 for any size coffee and Ne-Mo’s bakery cake with enrolled fas REWARDS card

$1.50 for any size coffee and banana with enrolled fas REWARDS card

Throughout the season, GPM is partnering with suppliers to provide loyalty members with great deals to purchase sweet treats for Valentine’s Day or stock up on drinks and snacks for the big game. Highlights include:

Buy two, get one 50% off Lay’s and Smartfood XL, all varieties Get two cents off per gallon of fuel

Buy three Doritos and Cheetos XXVL. All varieties save $1. Get two cents off per gallon of fuel for fas REWARDS members

Buy one Budweiser pack, save $5. Buy two, save $10 for any 12-pack or larger

Two for $14 for Pepsi 12- and 15-packs, all varieties Two for $13 for enrolled fas REWARDS members

Buy one, get one 50% off for king-sized Reese’s, Hershey’s and Kit Kat bars Buy two and save five cents per gallon for enrolled fas REWARDS cardholders

Two for $4.50 all varieties Twix share size Get three cents off per gallon of fuel for fas REWARDS members



GPM Investments is a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., a family of community brands, based in Richmond, Va., and operates or supplies stores in 33 states and Washington, D.C. GPM has approximately 3,100 locations comprised of approximately 1,415 company-operated stores and 1,675 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.