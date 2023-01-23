NAG to Host YEO Workshop

Members of the Young Executives Organization who attend the 2023 NAG Conference will have the opportunity to attend a breakout session covering making connections with local politicians.

The National Advisory Group (NAG) Conference, scheduled for March 26-29 in Austin, Texas, will host a number of educational sessions and networking opportunities for members of the c-store industry. For members of the Young Executives Organization (YEO), there will be a breakout session where these retailers can discuss how to form relationships with members of the political sector and why it’s important.

Titled “Getting Involved: Why Young Executives Need Political Relationships,” the exclusive workshop will provide insight to these attendees on why it’s best to form relationships with legislators who can enact laws that affect their businesses. They will gain nuanced and realistic advice as to how to approach making connections in the political arena.

The session takes place on Tuesday, March 28, from 2:45 p.m. to 4 p.m.

