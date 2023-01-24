Parker’s Announces Key New Hires

Parker’s recently hired three new team members to support the company’s growth and expansion across coastal Georgia and South Carolina through cutting-edge marketing efforts, enhanced Parker’s Rewards loyalty program management and talent acquisition.

New hires at Parker’s include the following accomplished professionals:

Nick Hand, Loyalty and Brand Manager — Nick Hand serves as the loyalty and brand manager at Parker’s, designing and executing marketing campaigns that drive brand engagement, increase Parker’s Rewards loyalty program enrollment and create personalized customer journeys. Experienced in the food and beverage industry, Hand is the former digital marketing manager for Tijuana Flats Restaurants LLC, where he managed all digital aspects for more than 125 locations across four states. Hand brings over a decade of experience in graphic design, web design, search engine optimization, digital marketing and brand loyalty management to his position at Parker’s. Earlier in his career, he served as the director of digital marketing and technologies for 727 Digital, digital content and SEO developer for AAA National, and as a senior web designer and UX developer for GeoNorth LLC. Originally from Alaska, Hand earned a bachelor’s degree in digital arts and design from Full Sail University in Orlando, Fla., and graduated as the valedictorian of his class. He recently relocated to Bluffton, S.C., from Orlando, Fla., and works at the Parker’s corporate headquarters in Savannah, Ga.

Miranda Hendricks, Marketing Manager —As the new marketing manager at Parker’s, Miranda Hendricks oversees Parker’s website, print and digital media platforms. She creates engaging video content that authentically represents the company’s brand and mission to deliver fast, fresh and friendly service to customers. A communications specialist, Hendricks brings five years of nonprofit and business-to-consumer experience to her new position. Before joining Parker’s, Hendricks served as a content marketing assistant for Brewton-Parker College in Mount Vernon, Ga., where she crafted high-quality content for websites, brochures, press releases, email campaigns, advertisements and social media. She also founded her own graphic design company Mevelyn Designs LLC and served as a graphic designer for 50/50 Women on Boards and StartCHURCH. Her diversified experience combines copywriting, graphic design, web design, social media management, marketing strategy and branding. Originally from Soperton, Ga., Hendricks earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a concentration in public relations from Georgia State University’s Honors College. She currently resides in Ridgeland, S.C., and works at the Parker’s corporate headquarters in Savannah, Ga.

Vanessa Lehnen, Leader of Talent Acquisition — Vanessa Lehnen is an accomplished, analytical human resources business partner who recently joined Parker’s as the leader of talent acquisition. In her new position, Lehnen is responsible for Parker’s recruiting strategies and oversees the recruiting team. She serves as a trusted liaison and advisor to the company’s leadership team. She implements talent acquisition, diversity and inclusion initiatives as well as culture and engagement strategies that attract best-in-class associates, increases organizational effectiveness and leverages competitive advantage to accelerate growth. Prior to joining Parker’s, Lehnen served as the talent acquisition business partner for Goodwill Southeast Georgia, worked at CitiTrends recruiting department in Savannah, Ga., and served as a diversity specialist and recruiter for ATL Search Group in Atlanta. Originally from Colombia, she started her career working in human resource roles for several Colombian government organizations. She earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from the Universidad Del Sinú in Colombia and a master’s degree in professional studies in human resources and employment relations with a concentration in analytics and artificial intelligence from Pennsylvania State University. Lehnen currently resides in Savannah, Ga., and works at the Parker’s corporate headquarters.

Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s has enjoyed steady 20-24% annual growth every year for the past 23 years and offers an acclaimed Parker’s Rewards program. Parker’s employs more than 1,200 individuals throughout South Carolina and Georgia.