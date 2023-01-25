C-Store Retailers Add Bitcoin ATMs

By adding Bitcoin ATMs, c-store retailers can provide customers with a quick and convenient way to convert cash into Bitcoin.

C-store retailers including FastLane, Gas Express, High’s, Majors Management and Stinker Stores are recognizing the appeal of installing Bitcoin ATMs at their stores. They are partnering with Bitcoin Depot to provide customers with an intuitive, quick and convenient process for converting cash into Bitcoin. The partnership also gives users the ability to access the broader digital financial system, including for purposes of making payments, transfers, remittances, online purchases and investments.

“Bitcoin Depot provided exactly what they said they would provide in their original proposal and kept their word in terms of the locations they were installing in and the timeline to complete the rollout,” said John Phelps Jr, vice president of marketing for High’s.

Along with the partnerships, Bitcoin Depot signed 440 additional retailer locations across North America in the second half of 2022.

“We are seeing more retailers understand the potential value of providing their customers access to Bitcoin through Bitcoin Depot ATMs and these partnerships reinforce our value proposition for notable retailers in the U.S.,” said Brandon Mintz, CEO and founder of Bitcoin Depot.

Bitcoin Depot’s footprint, supported by these new business partnerships, enables users to convert their cash into Bitcoin at approximately 7,000 kiosk locations and via BDCheckout in 48 states and 10 Canadian provinces.

“At FastLane, our mission statement is: ‘Modern Convenience, Timeless Values.’ The addition of Bitcoin Depot ATMs throughout our Missouri footprint is one way we are delivering our promise of modern convenience; while still providing our customers with the excellent service and the products they expect,” said Brian Baker, marketing and merchandising strategist at FastLane.