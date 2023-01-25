Cenex Zip Trip Expands Partnership With Pizza Chain

The improved partnership will bring Hunt Brothers Pizza to Montana for the first time.

Cenex Zip Trip has brought the Hunt Brothers Pizza foodservice concept to Montana for the first time by expanding its partnership with the well-known pizza chain.

Beginning the week of Jan. 30, Hunt Brothers Pizza will be available to customers of Cenex Zip Trip’s stores in both Park City, Mont., and Miles City, Mont. Cenex Zip Trip first partnered with Hunt Brothers Pizza in 2019, offering the program in its Grafton, N.D., store and within two years expanded into three additional markets.

“We’ve had great success with the Hunt Brothers Pizza program in other markets and we’re thrilled to be able to introduce it to Montana,” said Jon Fleck, merchandise manager for Cenex Zip Trip. “Our customers love the taste and quality, and our staff loves how easy it is to prepare.”

With the addition of the Park City and Miles City stores, Cenex Zip Trip will offer Hunt Brothers Pizza in a total of six of its stores. “We expect to continue adding Hunt Brothers Pizza to additional stores in the near future, especially now that it is available in Montana, where 28 of our 39 stores are located,” Fleck said.

With more than 9,000 locations across the country, Hunt Brothers Pizza is the nation’s largest brand of made-to-order pizza

in the convenience store industry. Hunt Brothers Pizza offers original and thin crust pizzas available as a grab-and-go Hunk

A Pizza or as a customizable whole pizza. Hunt Brothers Pizza is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., and is family owned and

operated.

Owned by CHS Inc., a leading global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States,

Cenex Zip Trip is a chain of 39 convenience stores located throughout Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota,

Minnesota, Nebraska and Colorado.