Stewart’s Shops Reintroduces Limited-Time Ice Cream Flavor

In preparation for Valentine’s Day, Stewart’s Shops has announced the reintroduction of the fan-favorite Cherry Loves Chocolate ice cream flavor.

The sweet and creamy cherry ice cream also includes flakes of dark chocolate and pieces of red cherries.

This flavor will only be back for a limited time and is available at Stewart’s Shops locations throughout New York and Vermont. The new flavor can be used in a milkshake or in a waffle cone with free sprinkles. Hand packed pints of Cherry Loves Chocolate are also available to be purchased.

Many Stewart’s Shops customers have commented favorably on the chain’s popular seasonal flavor.

