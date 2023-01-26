bp-Backed New York Hub Seeks Startups to Drive Offshore Wind Innovation

Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Offshore Wind Innovation Hub (OWIH), backed by bp, is now open for business and announced its first call for applications. The Hub was founded in mid-2022 to identify and help develop promising startups to drive new innovations in the offshore wind industry. The three-year initiative is also backed by Equinor, who together with and bp, developed the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind offshore wind projects. Urban Future Lab (UFL), the NYU Tandon School of Engineering and the National Offshore Wind Research & Development Consortium (NOWRDC) also backed the initiative, which is additionally supporteded by the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC).

Designed to facilitate testing opportunities, fast-track commercialization and develop strategic partnerships, startups will have access to the co-working space and programming at the Offshore Wind Innovation Hub located in Industry City. An Accelerator Program will allow selected cohort companies to begin a six-month intensive mentoring and business development program in June 2023.

“We’re thrilled to launch the Accelerator Program at our Offshore Wind Innovation Hub with our esteemed partners to accelerate innovation in New York’s burgeoning offshore wind industry,” said Molly Morris, president of Equinor Wind US. “The demand for offshore wind is rapidly increasing, and innovative ideas and technological advancement are needed to help the industry develop in the U.S. and beyond.”

The first call for applications is focused on finding startups that provide innovative technology and solutions related to the development phase of offshore wind in New York. The deadline for submission is March 27, 2023.

The Offshore Wind Innovation Hub will also offer membership to stakeholders outside the Accelerator Program. Interested parties can apply for access to the co-working facilities in Industry City, community programming, as well as workshops and networking opportunities with industry peers. Applications to become a Community Member are open year-round.

“We’re looking for New York’s best. We know innovation is in New Yorkers’ DNA. It’s at the core of bp, too, as we transform ourselves to reach net-zero by 2050 or sooner and help the world get there too. At this incredible moment for growing offshore wind in our country, we want to empower New York’s startups to lead the nation,” said Dave Lawler, chairman and president of bp America.

Equinor is the operator on behalf of its 50-50 strategic partnership with bp. Together, the companies are developing the Beacon Wind and Empire Wind projects, which will supply 3.3 gigawatts (GWs) of renewable energy to New York — enough to power nearly 2 million homes.

bp’s ambition is to become a net-zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net-zero. bp is one of America’s largest energy investor since 2005, investing more than $130 billion in the economy and supporting about 230,000 jobs.