Foxtrot Opens Washington, D.C. Location

Foxtrot announced that its seventh Washington, D.C.; Maryland, Virginia (DMV)-area location will officially open to the public this month. The Farragut Square location (888 17th St. NW Washington, D.C., 20005) will open on Jan. 31. The store will host an opening celebration featuring live music, Foxtrot swag, food and drinks on Jan. 31 from 4-7 p.m. Store visitors who download and use the Foxtrot App during opening week will receive a gift while supplies last.

Foxtrot offers its signature all-day café experience, complete with thoughtfully sourced coffee, seasonal café drinks, fresh smoothies, breakfast tacos, chef-prepared salads and bowls, and grab-and-go meals for lunch and dinner. The store also contains everything from local craft beers and fine wines hand-selected by an in-house sommelier to everyday essentials. All of its offerings are available to enjoy in-store, for pickup and with on-demand delivery through the brand’s proprietary app.

The Farragut Square store will cater to the surrounding office buildings, providing a space for lunch meetings, coffee breaks and much-needed snack breaks. The space was developed by Foxtrot’s in-house design team in partnership with NAHRA as interior designer.

Since opening its doors in Washington, D.C. in 2021, Foxtrot has continued to serve as a fun neighborhood destination, where locals and visitors can gather and celebrate local makers. Foxtrot currently features a variety of local brands, including Nightingale ice cream, Ceremony Coffee, Anchor Beer, Little Sesame hummus and more.

Foxtrot currently carries more than 150 local products from over 50 local makers and will continue to add new brands to its shelves. Even beyond placement on store shelves, Foxtrot is committed to showcasing up-and-coming brands, small makers and independent entrepreneurs through its Up & Comers awards — an annual program designed to catalyze the growth and success of small businesses. Local brands that are interested in being featured on Foxtrot’s shelves can submit their products at here.

Foxtrot’s latest additions join the brand’s six other DMV-area locations, in Dupont (1601 Connecticut Ave., NW), Mount Vernon Triangle (650 Massachusetts Ave.), Georgetown (1267 Wisconsin Ave.), Bethesda (7262 Woodmont Ave.), Old Town Alexandria (701 King St.) and Rosslyn (1771 North Pierce Street). The brand currently has 24 locations across Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Dallas, with plans to continue expansion in both existing and new markets this fall.

Foxtrot’s spaces offer the most-loved aspects of neighborhood cafés, and customers can turn to the Foxtrot App or website for 30-minute delivery and five-minute pickup of a city’s goods — from local beers and fine wines to chef-prepared meals and everyday essentials. Foxtrot also offers foods, goods and curated gifts available for nationwide shipping via Foxtrot Anywhere.