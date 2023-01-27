Stewart’s Shops Introduces Southwest Corn Chowder

The chowder is only available at select Stewart's Shops c-stores.

Stewart’s Shops has officially introduced its new limited-edition Southwest Corn Chowder.

Southwest Corn Chowder is a flavorful, creamy corn chowder with hearty potatoes and poblano peppers and can be a warm comfort soup for customers.

Stewart’s Shops uses fresh milk from local farms for its ice cream, and it continues to make many other food items itself in the Stewart’s kitchen. Its chefs are always working hard making customers’ favorite foods, including the Southwest Corn Chowder. It’s all made by friendly partners who care as owners of the business.

The chowder is available at select shops only.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates shops across New York and southern Vermont. The rich, 75-year history and success stems from the vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.