7-Eleven Offers Pizza Deal

For National Pizza Day on Feb. 9, 7-Eleven loyalty members can order a whole cheese or pepperoni pizza for $7 at the chain's c-stores.

7-Eleven and Stripes announced they are offering a deal for National Pizza Day on Feb. 9. 7Rewards loyalty members can enjoy a whole cheese or pepperoni pizza for just $7, and this deal is also available for delivery through the 7NOW app. Both pies come with 7-Eleven’s signature sauce made from vine-ripened, California tomatoes and 100% real mozzarella cheese. For meat lovers, thick-cut pepperoni tops it off.

