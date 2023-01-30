Growing C-Store Chain Opens 400th Store

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop opened its 400th store in Magna, Utah, and continued regional expansion. Celebrating an important milestone for Maverik and its nearly 7,000 team members, the opening marks Maverik’s commitment to serving even more customers across the Intermountain West and being a Great Growth Company.

Serving its communities for 95 years this September, Maverik opened the Magna, Utah, location, bringing a one-stop shop for fuel, food and service in a new and unique shopping experience to the area. Family owned and operated since 1928, Maverik continues to introduce consistency in every location that’s relied on from its long-standing loyal fans.

“Since Maverik’s first stores opened in Utah in the late 1950s, Maverik has become a statewide standard in convenience, employer of choice and strong community partner, now operating 175 stores across Utah,” Mayor of Magna Dan Peay told community members at the event. “We’re thrilled to commemorate its 400th store in our close Magna community.”

The store was celebrated with a rope-cutting grand opening, speaking engagement, customer festivities and giveaways, as well as a $10,000 donation to local charity partner Magna Families, Agencies, and Communities Together (F.A.C.T) to help local families and individuals with everyday needs such as food, clothing, personal hygiene and other social services. Attendees at the event included:

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop leadership and team members

Mayor of Magna Dan Peay

Salt Lake County Councilman David Alvord

Magna County Councilman Eric Barney

Kathy and Britney Webb and Chancy Piep, director, treasurer and community liaison, respectively, of Magna Families, Agencies & Community Together (F.A.C.T)

Brian Burrows, president of the Magna Chamber of Commerce

The newest Maverik is at 2435 S 8000 W at 800 West and Highway 201 and is open 24/7. The just over 5,000-square-foot location features certified truck scales, truck and RV lanes, an RV dump, picnic area, assisted-checkout registers and a full lineup of fresh made-to-order food offerings. The store will serve the needs of Magna, Utah, residents and travelers alike with its clean, friendly service; premium fresh-made BonFire food; and values on fuel, food, drinks and snacks through its Adventure Club loyalty program.

Maverik will serve guests heading to nearby outdoor activities and attractions like The Great Salt Lake and iconic Saltair entertainment venue along with those traveling to and between Salt Lake and Tooele, Utah. Customers will capture the feel of adventure inside the store with panoramic photos and maps of Utah’s outdoor destinations on the walls, alongside exciting adventure videos playing on TVs, gas pumps and soda fountains. Maverik focuses on a “Clean and Clear” shopping experience with well-stocked, uncluttered isles that are well-lit and open.

An impressive selection of Maverik’s premium BonFire food will be available made-to-order featuring fan favorites like burritos, tacos, quesadillas, sandwiches, salads, pizza and more. Maverik’s newest “Bean to Cup” coffee program will showcase coffee blends from around the world, accompanied by a collection of pastries.

Focused on education, local hunger, and outdoor enrichment, Maverik is dedicated to giving back to areas where it operates. Last year, Maverik donated more than $470,000 to Feeding America to help support food banks across its 12 operating states in addition to donating over 420,000 meals through recovering more than 500,000 pounds of surplus food through its food waste reduction program.

Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop fuels adventures in 400 locations and growing across 12 western states, making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West. Locations include Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.