Customers to Spend Big for the 2023 Super Bowl

With the Super Bowl slowly approaching, people are preparing for the big game by buying decorations and their favorite snacks. In fact, according to a report published by Advantage Solutions, customers are planning to spend upwards of $100 on food and beverages for the game.

Advantage Solutions surveyed over 1,000 adults to see what they plan to spend and what foods they plan to serve for the Super Bowl. Some of the key findings include the following:

Most Super Bowl viewers (66%) plan to buy special food and drinks for the occasion.

Among party hosts, more than half (52%) plan to spend more than $100 on food and drinks for the big day.

Of this group, one-fourth plan to spend $50 or less; nearly half (48%) expect to spend between $51 and $100, 16% will spend $101-$150 and 10% will spend more than $150.

Topping the list of food and drinks to be served by party hosts: game-day favorites salty snacks, beer and pizza, with prepared sandwiches and giant subs close behind.

Grocery retailers will see their fair share of prepared food purchases. Nearly half (49%) of party hosts plan to buy from a supermarket some or all of the ready-made hot and cold entrees and side dishes they plan to serve.

