Love’s to Expand Freightliner Service Points

Love’s Travel Stops exclusively partnered with North American truck manufacturer Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) to provide select services for Freightliner vehicles at approved Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations across the country.

Beginning this spring, authorized Love’s locations will provide light mechanical warranty repair work, roadside warranty emergency services, and approved field service and recall campaigns for Freightliner trucks. With more than 400 Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations, those approved for providing service offerings will work directly with their local Freightliner dealer to ensure parts availability, quality repair work, easy warranty claim filing and to help get Freightliner drivers back on the road quickly.

“Love’s is an experienced partner that knows how to fulfill our customers’ needs. With this complementary offering to our own service network, we will provide Freightliner customers the increased support and convenience they need to keep the world moving,” said Drew Backeberg, senior vice president, aftermarket, DTNA.

“We know that time is money for professional drivers, and we’re excited to introduce a new service touch point to help get Freightliner drivers back on the road quickly,” said Gary Price, executive vice president of total truck care solutions for Love’s. “Working with DTNA and Freightliner dealers, we will have the systems in place to maximize uptime for our mutual customers.”

More information about this partnership and service offering details will be available in spring 2023.

Love’s Travel Stops has 600 locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family owned and operated and employs more than 39,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has over 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.