Wawa Kicks Off 2023 Coffee Tour

Wawa is rolling out its Community Care Vehicle to provide hot beverages for those serving their communities, including at regional Polar Plunges.

Wawa and The Wawa Foundation announced they are bringing back the Wawa Community Care Vehicle for another year of supporting communities and local nonprofit organizations. For almost a decade, Wawa’s Community Care beverage vehicle has helped Wawa connect with the countless communities it serves by supporting local partners with in-kind donations of food and hot beverages to fuel their efforts.

With more than 20 events scheduled this winter and spring, Wawa volunteers will be on hand to share their time, hearts and hot beverages to provide support to the community.

Wawa’s Community Care Vehicle will serve an estimated 50,000 hot beverages at events throughout the year sponsored by national. charity partners of The Wawa Foundation, including JDRF, Special Olympics, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), the USO and the American Red Cross. The vehicle’s 2023 Coffee Tour begins with stops at annual Polar Plunges, with Wawa expecting to serve more than 10,000 hot beverages to chilly plungers at events in New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Florida.

“At Wawa, we believe in being a positive force for good in every community where we live and work — not just with donations, but with heartfelt actions and interactions that help bring out the best in everyone,” said Liz Simeone, senior manager of Wawa Community Care and The Wawa Foundation. “Our Community Care Vehicle is one way we connect with and amplify the efforts of those serving others in our communities. We wish all the polar plungers luck and hope our hot beverages help warm you up as you take a dip in those frigid waters to support the amazing athletes of Special Olympics!”

The Wawa Community Care Vehicle stop schedule includes the following Polar Plunges to support Special Olympics:

Feb. 2 — SOMD Cool School Plunge — Sandy Point State Park, Annapolis, Md.

Feb. 3 — SOMD Police & Corporate Plunge — Sandy Point State Park, Annapolis, Md.

Feb. 3 — SOVA Cool School Plunge — Virginia Beach Oceanfront — 3001 Atlantic Ave., Virginia Beach, Va.

Feb. 4 — SOMD Main Polar Plunge — Sandy Point State Park, Annapolis, Md.

Feb. 4 — SOVA Main Polar Plunge — Virginia Beach Oceanfront — 3001 Atlantic Ave., Virginia Beach, Va.

Feb. 5 — SODE Polar Plunge — Rehoboth Ave. and the Boardwalk — 26 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach, Del.

Feb. 11 — SOPA Philadelphia Polar Plunge — Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pa.

Feb. 18 — SOPA Easton Polar Plunge — 130 Larry Holmes Drive, Easton, Pa.

Feb. 25 — SONJ Seaside Heights Polar Plunge — 50 Blaine Avenue, Seaside Heights, N.J.

March 25 — SOFL Tampa Polar Plunge — Adventure Island, Tampa, Fla.

