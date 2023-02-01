Chris Kiesling Named CITGO Assistant Vice President

CITGO Petroleum Corp. has named Chris Kiesling as the company’s new assistant vice president of light oils operations and marketing. He will oversee all activities related to terminals and pipelines, brand development, light oils sales, light oils pricing and business analysis.

“Chris Kiesling brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role,” said CITGO Vice President Supply and Marketing Karl Schmidt. “He understands our extensive supply network and the needs of our marketers, who rely on the strength of the CITGO brand to build their business. Chris will be laser-focused on exceeding customer expectations and growing our share of the light oils market.”

Kiesling has 21 years of experience at CITGO, beginning his career in credit card and light oils customer service before advancing to roles such as senior hydrocarbon scheduler, region supply manager, manager of business services, manager of product supply and exchanges and general manager light oils marketing. Kiesling holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Arkansas.

Greg Caponegro, who previously served as manager of wholesale region sales-Northeast, has been named general manager of light oils marketing, replacing Kiesling. Caponegro brings more than 30 years of industry experience to his new role, 11 of which he served at CITGO. He holds a Bachelor of Science in marketing and organizational behavior from La Salle University.

Bill Fagan has been named manager of wholesale region sales-Northeast, replacing Greg Caponegro. Fagan brings 20 years of industry experience to the role. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in justice from Salve Regina University and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.

CITGO also named Jack McCrossin as the general manager of terminal facilities and pipeline. McCrossin brings more than 39 years of health, safety and environmental experience to his role. Most recently, McCrossin served as the manager of safety, health, environment and security within terminals and pipelines before assuming the general manager role on an interim basis. McCrossin holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental science from Slippery Rock University.

CITGO Petroleum Corp. operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is one of the most complex independent refiners in the U.S.