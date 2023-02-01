GetGo Launches First Drive-Through Site

GetGo's new Cleveland-area c-store is built from the ground up and features a drive-through. A grand opening ceremony will be held on Feb. 2.

Giant Eagle-owned GetGo Café + Market announced it will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Mentor, Ohio, on Feb. 2. The Groundhog Day-themed celebration will take place at 6800 Center St., beginning at 9 a.m., with the giant sub-cutting ceremony (GetGo’s twist on a ribbon-cutting ceremony) at 12:30 p.m. Festivities include live music, giveaways, raffle drawings, food and beverage samples, and celebrity appearances.

“We’re so excited to celebrate the opening of our newest GetGo Café + Market right here in Mentor,” said Brandon Daniels, public relations manager. “This location is unique as it’s our first GetGo built from the ground up to feature a drive-through. We’re all about fresh food, and with this drive-through lane, we’re thrilled to bring the Mentor community our delicious made-to-order menu with the convenience you’d expect from GetGo.”

In addition to celebrating the new store, GetGo will present a donation to Hunger Network. To supplement this donation, GetGo also announced the “Buy a Sub, Share the Love” initiative, in which $1 of every sub purchased in the month of February will be donated to Hunger Network (up to $2,500). Hunger Network is Cuyahoga County, Ohio’s, second-largest emergency food distribution and recovery organization, and for 25 years, has worked to end food insecurity and inequity through hunger relief centers and food rescue programs. It also works to build a healthier community by providing hygiene items, nutrition education resources and connections to health providers.

Ohio football legend Josh Cribbs will be the celebrity guest team member on drive-through duty, helping to fulfill orders from 1-2 p.m. Josh will be available to take selfies and sign autographs.

Ahmaad Crump, the on-court host for the Cleveland Cavaliers, will be part of the celebration from noon to 1 p.m. GetGo’s mascot, Lil’ Tot, will be joined by Cleveland Cavaliers’ mascot, Sir CC, at that time as well for photo opportunities.

At 12:30 p.m., the store will officially open with the ceremonial cutting of a giant fabricated GetGo sub sandwich. In honor of Groundhog Day, which also happens to be Lil’ Tot’s birthday, Lil’ Tot’s handler (dressed in a long black coat and top hat) will ask Lil’ Tot if he sees his shadow. If he does, guests will be treated to four weeks of opportunities to win Cavs tickets and signed merchandise.

Guests attending the grand opening ceremony will be treated to a prize wheel with a variety of GetGo merchandise and coupons. They’ll also get the opportunity to sample several of GetGo’s made-to-order appetizers and entrees. Several of GetGo’s vendors will also be on-site offering free samples and merchandise as well.

GetGo is an innovative, food-first convenience store experience with more than 260 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. GetGo offers food and fuel in a variety of models — from open-concept stores to stand-alone kiosks. GetGo Café + Market locations feature an extensive menu of high-quality, made-to-order foods and a market stocked with ready-to-eat meals, packaged goods and convenience items. Many sites offer touchless and tunnel WetGo car washes. GetGo is headquartered in Pittsburgh and operated by Giant Eagle Inc.