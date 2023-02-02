7-Eleven to Offer Free Pizza for the Super Bowl

Customers can enjoy a free pizza from 7-Eleven on Feb. 12 when ordered through the 7NOW delivery app.

7-Eleven announced it is giving customers a free large pizza through the 7NOW delivery app on Sunday, Feb. 12 for the Super Bowl game.

All pizza flavors are included in this deal, including Extreme Meat, Cheese, Pepperoni Pizza and Breakfast Pizza, available at select stores. No matter customers’ pizza preferences, 7-Eleven has got them covered. Exclusively available through the 7NOW delivery app, the deal will be applied automatically at checkout.

“Whether you’re a football fanatic or just tuning in for the commercials and halftime show, the big game is the most exciting Sunday of the year,” said 7-Eleven Senior Director of Hot Food Vareesha Shariff. “What better way to celebrate than with free pizza delivered straight to your doorstep.”

With more than 3,000 items to choose from, the 7NOW delivery app offers customers a convenient way to enjoy their favorite foods and watch party essentials — from taquitos to five for $5 bone-in wings — all without missing any of the action. Delivery is available throughout the U.S. and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes.

The big game wouldn’t be complete without refreshments, like fan-favorite Red Bull. Alcohol delivery, including beer and wine, is also available through the 7NOW delivery app in select markets to customers aged 21 and older.

The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the app store, Google Play or the 7-Eleven website.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.