Booming Travel Center Chain Fires Up Inspiring Heart Month Campaign

Pilot Co. announced its annual American Heart Month round-up campaign, encouraging guests to stop at one of its participating locations to support heart health. This is the sixth year Pilot Co. has supported the American Heart Association’s Life is Why cause marketing campaign — inspiring guests to celebrate their reasons to live healthier, longer lives by donating at participating Pilot, Flying J or One9 Fuel Network travel centers throughout the month of February.

This year, the company is also advocating heart health and safety among its 30,000 team members, providing virtual, hands-only CPR training, resources to find nearby CPR classes, virtual cooking classes and other health and wellness tips.

“For the past six years, we’ve been honored to help support the life-saving work of the American Heart Association through paper hearts and round-up purchases,” said Brian Ferguson, chief merchant of Pilot Co. “We’re excited that this year’s campaign also focuses on the importance of CPR. By rounding up your purchases at Pilot and Flying J stores during Heart Month, you are helping the American Heart Association and the Canadian Heart & Stroke Foundation save lives.”

Participating Flying J travel centers in Canada will be extending their support of Heart Month Campaign throughout the entire month of February this year, with donations benefiting the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

Pilot Co.’s fundraising initiatives include:

Paper Hearts: $1, $3 and $5 paper hearts will be available for purchase at participating travel centers all February to benefit American Heart Association in the U.S. and Heart and Stroke Foundation in Canada. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go directly to each organization, respectively.

Pin-Pad Round Up or Donation: During the month of February, guests can round up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar or elect to donate other amounts on the pin-pad during checkout to the American Heart Association at participating U.S. travel centers or the Heart & Stroke in participating Canada locations. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go directly to each organization, respectively.

Pilot Travel Centers LLC is a supplier of fuel and one of the largest operators of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Co. has grown its network to more than 800 retail and fueling locations and supplies more than 14 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Its Pilot and Flying J travel center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fueling locations to provide smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with everyday value, convenience, credit and perks.